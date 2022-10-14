AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT)— Officials with the University Interscholastic League(UIL) announced that the UIL Region 1 Marching Contest will be from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday at Dick Bivins Stadium in Amarillo.

According to a press release, the Region 1 Marching Contest will feature 37 marching bands from all across the Panhandle, including Friona and Childress.

Officials stated that each band will be evaluated on musicality, marching precision, and showmanship by three distinct judges. The ratings are Division 1 (superior) through Division 5 (poor) Competing bands that earn Division 1 will advance to the area contest on October 22nd and 29th, which will be held in Abilene for 3A and 4A, and Lubbock Lowery Field for 2A and 5A.

Officials stated that entry for this event is $5 cash. Amarillo schools will perform starting at 8 p.m.

For more information, contact Dr. Chris Reidlinger at christopher.reidlinger@amaisd.org, or Roger Edwards at rfedwards619@gmail.com.