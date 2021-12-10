UIL officials release preliminary enrollment, cutoff numbers for 2022-2024 conference classifications

AUSTIN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the University Interscholastic League (UIL) recently released preliminary enrollment figures as well as the cutoff numbers for each conference for high schools within the state of Texas for the period of 2022-2024.

According to a news release, each conference is expected to have the following enrollment ranges for its campuses:

6A: 2225 and above;

5A: 1300 – 2224;

4A: 545 – 1299;

3A: 250 – 544;

2A: 105 – 249;

1A: 104.9 and below.

Campuses from around the state submitted preliminary figures for their enrollment, which will determine what conference the school will be labeled as starting in 2022. According to the release, the 2022-2024 alignments are expected to be released at 9 a.m. Feb. 3 for football, basketball and volleyball. Alignments for other activities are expected to be released by the middle of March 2022.

Based on this data, here are the submitted enrollment figures for high schools around the Amarillo area, and the school’s current conference:

5A

Amarillo Independent School District

Amarillo High, 2173;

Caprock, 2108;

Palo Duro, 1888;

Tascosa, 2185.

4A

Borger ISD

Borger High, 788.5

Canyon ISD

Canyon High, 1107;

Randall, 1173;

West Plains, 865.

Dumas ISD

Dumas, 1178

Hereford ISD

Hereford, 1152

Pampa ISD

Pampa, 1035

Perryton ISD

Perryton, 652

3A

Abernathy ISD

Abernathy, 256

Bushland ISD

Bushland, 507

Canadian ISD

Canadian, 280

Childress ISD

Childress, 294

Dalhart ISD

Dalhart, 459

Dimmitt ISD

Dimmitt, 330

Friona ISD

Friona, 285

Muleshoe ISD

Muleshoe, 370

River Road ISD

River Road, 448.5

Spearman ISD

Spearman, 256

Tulia ISD

Tulia, 297

2A

Amarillo ISD

North Heights Alternative Campus, 111.5

Booker ISD

Booker, 106

Bovina ISD

Bovina, 127

Boys Ranch ISD

Boys Ranch, 104

Clarendon CISD

Clarendon, 143

Farwell ISD

Farwell, 167

Gruver ISD

Gruver, 159

Highland Park ISD

Highland Park, 244

Memphis ISD

Memphis, 141

Panhandle ISD

Panhandle, 183

Plemons-Stinnett-Phillips CISD

Stinnett West Texas, 178

Quanah ISD

Quanah, 163

Sanford-Fritch ISD

Sanford-Fritch, 215

Shamrock ISD

Shamrock, 118

Stratford ISD

Stratford, 176

Sunray ISD

Sunray, 155

Vega ISD

Vega, 127

Wellington ISD

Wellington, 152

Wheeler ISD

Wheeler, 125

1A

Adrian ISD

Adrian, 40

Canyon ISD

Midway Alternative, 50

Channing ISD

Channing, 26

Chillicothe ISD

Chillicothe, 57

Claude ISD

Claude, 90

Darrouzett ISD

Darrouzett, 43

Follett ISD

Follett, 60

Fort Elliott CISD

Briscoe Fort Elliott, 33

Groom ISD

Groom, 49

Happy ISD

Happy, 95

Hart ISD

Hart, 55

Hartley ISD

Hartley, 62

Hedley CISD

Hedley, 30

Kelton ISD

Kelton 36

Kress ISD

Kress, 81

Lazbuddie ISD

Lazbuddie, 52

Lefors ISD

Lefors, 42

McLean ISD

McLean, 60

Miami ISD

Miami, 62

Nazareth ISD

Nazareth, 72

Paducah ISD

Paducah, 50

Pringle-Morse CISD

Pringle-Morse, 36

Quitaque ISD

Turkey Valley, 69

Silverton ISD

Silverton, 53

Springlake-Earth ISD

Springlake, 91

Texline ISD

Texline, 50

White Deer ISD

White Deer, 94

Wildorado ISD