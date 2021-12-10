UIL officials release preliminary enrollment, cutoff numbers for 2022-2024 conference classifications

AUSTIN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the University Interscholastic League (UIL) recently released preliminary enrollment figures as well as the cutoff numbers for each conference for high schools within the state of Texas for the period of 2022-2024.

According to a news release, each conference is expected to have the following enrollment ranges for its campuses:

  • 6A: 2225 and above;
  • 5A: 1300 – 2224;
  • 4A: 545 – 1299;
  • 3A: 250 – 544;
  • 2A: 105 – 249;
  • 1A: 104.9 and below.

Campuses from around the state submitted preliminary figures for their enrollment, which will determine what conference the school will be labeled as starting in 2022. According to the release, the 2022-2024 alignments are expected to be released at 9 a.m. Feb. 3 for football, basketball and volleyball. Alignments for other activities are expected to be released by the middle of March 2022.

Based on this data, here are the submitted enrollment figures for high schools around the Amarillo area, and the school’s current conference:

5A

Amarillo Independent School District

  • Amarillo High, 2173;
  • Caprock, 2108;
  • Palo Duro, 1888;
  • Tascosa, 2185.

4A

Borger ISD

  • Borger High, 788.5

Canyon ISD

  • Canyon High, 1107;
  • Randall, 1173;
  • West Plains, 865.

Dumas ISD

  • Dumas, 1178

Hereford ISD

  • Hereford, 1152

Pampa ISD

  • Pampa, 1035

Perryton ISD

  • Perryton, 652

3A

Abernathy ISD

  • Abernathy, 256

Bushland ISD

  • Bushland, 507

Canadian ISD

  • Canadian, 280

Childress ISD

  • Childress, 294

Dalhart ISD

  • Dalhart, 459

Dimmitt ISD

  • Dimmitt, 330

Friona ISD

  • Friona, 285

Muleshoe ISD

  • Muleshoe, 370

River Road ISD

  • River Road, 448.5

Spearman ISD

  • Spearman, 256

Tulia ISD

  • Tulia, 297

2A

Amarillo ISD

  • North Heights Alternative Campus, 111.5

Booker ISD

  • Booker, 106

Bovina ISD

  • Bovina, 127

Boys Ranch ISD

  • Boys Ranch, 104

Clarendon CISD

  • Clarendon, 143

Farwell ISD

  • Farwell, 167

Gruver ISD

  • Gruver, 159

Highland Park ISD

  • Highland Park, 244

Memphis ISD

  • Memphis, 141

Panhandle ISD

  • Panhandle, 183

Plemons-Stinnett-Phillips CISD

  • Stinnett West Texas, 178

Quanah ISD

  • Quanah, 163

Sanford-Fritch ISD

  • Sanford-Fritch, 215

Shamrock ISD

  • Shamrock, 118

Stratford ISD

  • Stratford, 176

Sunray ISD

  • Sunray, 155

Vega ISD

  • Vega, 127

Wellington ISD

  • Wellington, 152

Wheeler ISD

  • Wheeler, 125

1A

Adrian ISD

  • Adrian, 40

Canyon ISD

  • Midway Alternative, 50

Channing ISD

  • Channing, 26

Chillicothe ISD

  • Chillicothe, 57

Claude ISD

  • Claude, 90

Darrouzett ISD

  • Darrouzett, 43

Follett ISD

  • Follett, 60

Fort Elliott CISD

  • Briscoe Fort Elliott, 33

Groom ISD

  • Groom, 49

Happy ISD

  • Happy, 95

Hart ISD

  • Hart, 55

Hartley ISD

  • Hartley, 62

Hedley CISD

  • Hedley, 30

Kelton ISD

  • Kelton 36

Kress ISD

  • Kress, 81

Lazbuddie ISD

  • Lazbuddie, 52

Lefors ISD

  • Lefors, 42

McLean ISD

  • McLean, 60

Miami ISD

  • Miami, 62

Nazareth ISD

  • Nazareth, 72

Paducah ISD

  • Paducah, 50

Pringle-Morse CISD

  • Pringle-Morse, 36

Quitaque ISD

  • Turkey Valley, 69

Silverton ISD

  • Silverton, 53

Springlake-Earth ISD

  • Springlake, 91

Texline ISD

  • Texline, 50

White Deer ISD

  • White Deer, 94

Wildorado ISD

  • Wildorado, 73

