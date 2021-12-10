UIL officials release preliminary enrollment, cutoff numbers for 2022-2024 conference classifications

AUSTIN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the University Interscholastic League (UIL) recently released preliminary enrollment figures as well as the cutoff numbers for each conference for high schools within the state of Texas for the period of 2022-2024.
According to a news release, each conference is expected to have the following enrollment ranges for its campuses:
- 6A: 2225 and above;
- 5A: 1300 – 2224;
- 4A: 545 – 1299;
- 3A: 250 – 544;
- 2A: 105 – 249;
- 1A: 104.9 and below.
Campuses from around the state submitted preliminary figures for their enrollment, which will determine what conference the school will be labeled as starting in 2022. According to the release, the 2022-2024 alignments are expected to be released at 9 a.m. Feb. 3 for football, basketball and volleyball. Alignments for other activities are expected to be released by the middle of March 2022.
Based on this data, here are the submitted enrollment figures for high schools around the Amarillo area, and the school’s current conference:
5A
Amarillo Independent School District
- Amarillo High, 2173;
- Caprock, 2108;
- Palo Duro, 1888;
- Tascosa, 2185.
4A
Borger ISD
- Borger High, 788.5
Canyon ISD
- Canyon High, 1107;
- Randall, 1173;
- West Plains, 865.
Dumas ISD
- Dumas, 1178
Hereford ISD
- Hereford, 1152
Pampa ISD
- Pampa, 1035
Perryton ISD
- Perryton, 652
3A
Abernathy ISD
- Abernathy, 256
Bushland ISD
- Bushland, 507
Canadian ISD
- Canadian, 280
Childress ISD
- Childress, 294
Dalhart ISD
- Dalhart, 459
Dimmitt ISD
- Dimmitt, 330
Friona ISD
- Friona, 285
Muleshoe ISD
- Muleshoe, 370
River Road ISD
- River Road, 448.5
Spearman ISD
- Spearman, 256
Tulia ISD
- Tulia, 297
2A
Amarillo ISD
- North Heights Alternative Campus, 111.5
Booker ISD
- Booker, 106
Bovina ISD
- Bovina, 127
Boys Ranch ISD
- Boys Ranch, 104
Clarendon CISD
- Clarendon, 143
Farwell ISD
- Farwell, 167
Gruver ISD
- Gruver, 159
Highland Park ISD
- Highland Park, 244
Memphis ISD
- Memphis, 141
Panhandle ISD
- Panhandle, 183
Plemons-Stinnett-Phillips CISD
- Stinnett West Texas, 178
Quanah ISD
- Quanah, 163
Sanford-Fritch ISD
- Sanford-Fritch, 215
Shamrock ISD
- Shamrock, 118
Stratford ISD
- Stratford, 176
Sunray ISD
- Sunray, 155
Vega ISD
- Vega, 127
Wellington ISD
- Wellington, 152
Wheeler ISD
- Wheeler, 125
1A
Adrian ISD
- Adrian, 40
Canyon ISD
- Midway Alternative, 50
Channing ISD
- Channing, 26
Chillicothe ISD
- Chillicothe, 57
Claude ISD
- Claude, 90
Darrouzett ISD
- Darrouzett, 43
Follett ISD
- Follett, 60
Fort Elliott CISD
- Briscoe Fort Elliott, 33
Groom ISD
- Groom, 49
Happy ISD
- Happy, 95
Hart ISD
- Hart, 55
Hartley ISD
- Hartley, 62
Hedley CISD
- Hedley, 30
Kelton ISD
- Kelton 36
Kress ISD
- Kress, 81
Lazbuddie ISD
- Lazbuddie, 52
Lefors ISD
- Lefors, 42
McLean ISD
- McLean, 60
Miami ISD
- Miami, 62
Nazareth ISD
- Nazareth, 72
Paducah ISD
- Paducah, 50
Pringle-Morse CISD
- Pringle-Morse, 36
Quitaque ISD
- Turkey Valley, 69
Silverton ISD
- Silverton, 53
Springlake-Earth ISD
- Springlake, 91
Texline ISD
- Texline, 50
White Deer ISD
- White Deer, 94
Wildorado ISD
- Wildorado, 73