OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KAMR/KCIT) — A number of U.S. Senators, including U.S. Sen. James Lankford of Oklahoma and U.S. Sen. John Cornyn of Texas, are urging the U.S. Department of Education to reconsider a proposed rule which officials said would redefine the Charter Schools program.

According to the release, 13 Republican U.S. Senators expressed their concern in a letter to the department regarding the program, saying that the Department of Education is “engaging in an aggressive attempt to dictate Federal, one-size-fits-all rules for charter schools.”

“This unprecedented attempt at micromanaging a 28-year-old bipartisan program only serves to discourage charter schools from applying for… grants, effectively harming access to high-quality schools for millions of students around the country,” the release said.

The rule would add requirements for applications that the senators believe are unrelated to student outcomes. Officials also refer to their belief that the department is putting hurdles in place for students who are needy.

Other U.S. Senators who signed the letter include Marco Rubio of Florida, Tommy Tuberville of Alabama, and Ron Johnson of Wisconsin. Read the letter here.