U.S. Representative Ronny Jackson shares his experience at Capitol Hill while rioters invaded

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Responding to Wednesday’s events at Capitol Hill, District 13 Congressman Ronny Jackson stated, “First let’s get it straight, these are not protestors. These are domestic terrorists.”

Today, the nation watched as Capitol Hill security was breached by rioters.

Congressman Jackson shared that Capitol Police came into the floor of the House and locked the doors while Electoral College votes were being debated. This following multiple bomb threats throughout the day.

“You know, I knew enough, I had been around long enough to know you don’t lock people onto the floor of the House and post people with weapons on the inside for a bomb threat. That’s pretty much, in my mind, means somebody’s inside the building,” said Congressman Jackson.

After a few minutes, Congressman Jackson said things escalated quickly.

He continued, “They were doing this on the outside of the door trying to beat the door. They were trying to beat the door down. They were smashing into it. The doors were rocking back and forward and so several of us start immediately stacking furniture in front of the door.”

West Texas A&M University Political Science Professor, Dr. Dave Rausch said the chaos at the Capitol is unacceptable.

Dr. Rausch stated, “Protesting is appropriate. You’re allowed to protest, the constitution allows protests. Breaking down barriers, breaking into the Capitol building? That is not allowed.”

Before attending proceedings in the House Wednesday, Representative Jackson attended a Trump support rally.

Photos of him attending were posted to Twitter, via @ronnyjacksontx.

Additionally, Congressman Jackson stated that despite today’s events, he still plans to contest the election results.

He explained, “You know it’s horrible what happened today, but it does not change my constitutional requirement to represent the people in the 13th Congressional District and to object to the conduct of the election in some of these states that we’re contesting.”

In addition, we received the following statement from Congressman Jackson’s team:

Congressman Ronny Jackson (TX-13) issued the following statement in response to today’s heinous attack at the U.S. Capitol”

“What happened at the U.S. Capitol today is a stain on our nation. American heroes have died on battlefields all over this world to protect our freedoms and allow peaceful debate in this very building. Today that was taken away from us. Those involved should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.

Thank you to the brave U.S. Capitol Police officers who put themselves in harm’s way to protect us and restore order. I also want to thank the many constituents who have reached out to me concerning the safety of myself, my family, and my staff. We are safe, but I ask that you keep our country and U.S. Capitol Police officers injured in today’s attack in your prayers.

The Constitution protects our right to peacefully protest injustices, but violence has no place in our civic discourse. America is better than this.”

To listen to the entire phone interview with Congressman Ronny Jackson, we have provided it below: