AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Today, the office of U.S. Rep. Ronny Jackson R-Texas district 13 announced upcoming mobile office hours in Hereford and Shamrock hosted by congressional staff.

Hereford’s office hours are 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Tuesday at the Hereford Civic Center. Shamrock’s office hours are 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Thursday at the Shamrock City Hall Annex.

According to a release from Jackson’s office, members are invited to attend if help is needed with a federal agency or to learn more about the services that a congressional office can provide. Members can also get assistance with federal agency cases in the office, customers should bring all supporting documentation.

No appointment is necessary. Additional questions should be directed to Congressman Jackson’s Amarillo office at (806) 641-5600.