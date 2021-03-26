U.S. Rep. Ronny Jackson introduces legislation to counter Chinese influence in pharmaceutical industry

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KAMR/KCIT) — Congressman Ronny Jackson (TX-13) introduced legislation to counter China’s influence on America’s pharmaceutical supply chain today, he announced.

Rep. Jackson said the move is intended to protect America’s national security.

“I have long said that America needs to have a self-sufficient pharmaceutical supply chain to ensure we have safe and accessible access to our medications,” Rep. Jackson said. “And I am proud to be taking action on this issue as a Member of Congress. China’s military growth and predatory economic practices pose a grave threat to the United States.”

Rep. Jackson is a member of the House Armed Services and Foreign Affairs Committees.

Co-sponsors to the legislation include Representatives Jim Banks (IN-03), Chip Roy (TX-21), María Salazar (FL-27), Brian Mast (FL-18), Yvette Herrell (NM-02), Claudia Tenney (NY-22), Jody Hice (GA-10), Tom McClintock (CA-04), Scott Franklin (FL-15), and Jim Baird (IN-04).