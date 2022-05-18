WASHINGTON D.C. (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the office of U.S. Rep. Ronny Jackson – Texas District 13 announced Wednesday that two local students were honored through the 2022 Congressional Art Competition, highlighting work from high school students throughout District 13.

According to a news release from Jackson’s office, Jessica Jewell Starrett, a senior at Randall High School, won this year’s contest with her piece “Big Elmer.” Starrett’s work will hang in the U.S. Capitol.

Jessica Jewell Starrett, a senior at Randall High School, won this year’s contest with her piece “Big Elmer.”

Another winner of the contest was a piece titled “The Eyes of Texas” by Dylan Bragg, a senior at Rider High School in Wichita Falls.

Another winner of the contest was a piece titled “Eiftheria I Thanatos” by Lupita Pasillas, a sophomore at Caprock High School,

The other winners of the contest include a piece titled “Eiftheria I Thanatos” by Lupita Pasillas, a sophomore at Caprock High School, and a piece titled “The Eyes of Texas” by Dylan Bragg, a senior at Rider High School in Wichita Falls. Passillas’ work will hang in Jackson’s Amarillo office while Bragg’s work will hang in Jackson’s Wichita Falls office for one year respectively.

“I am pleased to congratulate Jessica, Lupita, and Dylan on placing in the 2022 Congressional Art Competition,” Jackson said in the release. “Each piece of artwork submitted showcased just how talented and bright the students of our district are. I thank all who participated, including the teachers who helped facilitate the contest, and I look forward to seeing Jessica’s work hang in our Nation’s Capitol later this year.”

According to the release, dozens of students from high schools across the district participated in the 2022 competition. Submissions included photographs, drawings, and paintings.