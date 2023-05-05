(Editor’s Note: The above clip is a view of top headlines from the morning of May 5, 2023.)

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the office of U.S. Rep. Ronny Jackson R-Texas District 13 announced Friday that seven students in the 13th Congressional District of Texas have received appointments to three U.S. Service Academies.

According to the release, Jackson, as a member of the U.S. House of Representatives, is able to nominate students from the district to the United States Air Force, Naval, Military (West Point) and Merchant Marine Academies.

The following students received appointments, according to the release:

Michael Hagins from Tascosa High School received an appointment to the United States Air Force Academy;

David Diller from The Heights School received an appointment to the United States Air Force Academy;

Harleigh Garrett from Bushland High School received an appointment to the United States Naval Academy Preparatory School;

Elijah Hunt from Canyon High School received an appointment to the United States Military Academy;

Cason Mackie from Spearman High School received an appointment to the United States Military Academy;

Benjamin Bryant from Canadian High School received an appointment to the United States Air Force Academy;

Jacob Nelson from Amarillo HIgh School received an appointment to the United States Naval Academy.

“Congratulations to these young men and women who have chosen to dedicate their lives to a cause much bigger than themselves in service to our country,” Jackson said in the release. “These students are some of the best and brightest, and they should be very proud of this accomplishment. Their families, communities, and country wish them the best as they begin a new journey at their respective service academies and beyond!”