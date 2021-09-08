U.S. Marine Corps using Bell Boeing V-22 to support humanitarian and disaster relief in Haiti

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Bell Boeing V-22 aircraft is being used for an important mission, to provide critical resources to victims of natural disasters in the humanitarian aid and disaster relief operation in Haiti.

According to Bell Textron, the Bell Boeing V-22 “continues to be a vital asset as it supports a recent tragedy, a devastating earthquake in Haiti.”

On Aug. 28, the U.S. Marine Corps used the MV-22 in Jeremie, Haiti to carry relief supplies to the Haitian citizens and according to an Associated Press article by Ben Fox, ““people waved and cheered as a Marine Corps unit from North Carolina descended in a tilt-rotor Osprey with pallets of rice, tarps and other supplies.”

Fox added, “Most of the supplies, however, were not destined for Jeremie. They were for distribution to remote mountain communities where landslides destroyed homes and the small plots of the many subsistence farmers in the area.”

Bell describes the V-22 as having “unparalleled range and vertical takeoff and landing ability,” and can “seamlessly navigate open ocean and mountain terrain while travelling more than 860 nautical miles.”

Fox states that ““two crews took off from Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, flew to Port-au-Prince to pick up supplies, and then made multiple trips across the mountainous southern peninsula to deliver their loads. They stopped only to refuel on board the USS Arlington off the coast of Haiti.”

The V-22 has been used for multiple operation including, combat search and rescue, and logistics and cargo transport mission, according to Bell.

Currently, the aircraft serves the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Air Force, U.S. Navy, and Japan Ground Self Defense Force, and according to Bell, the V-22 has recorded more than 600,000 flight hours.

Bell stated, “Knowing the V-22 is helping communities when they need it most reinforces how valuable this aircraft is to successfully executing military operations worldwide. And it reminds our teams at Bell why we are proud to build dynamic vertical lift products that serve our incredible customers.