AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The U.S. Government Accountability Office (GAO) denied a protest filed by Sikorsky Aircraft Corporation on Thursday challenging the award of the Future Long Range Assault Aircraft (FLRAA) Weapon System Development contract to Bell Textron Inc., of Fort Worth.

According to a news release, in a statement by Kenneth E. Patton, Managing Associate General Counsel for Procurement Law at GAO, the office denied the protest filed by Sikorsky that challenged the Department of the Army, Army Contracting Command-Redstone Arsenal’s, assignment as “unacceptable to its proposal under the engineering design and development evaluation factor, architecture subfactor, which ultimately rendered the proposal ineligible for award.”

Sikorsky also said the agency should have found Bell’s proposal unacceptable and lastly, “challenged the agency’s evaluation under the engineering design and development factor and the product supportability factor; the cost/price evaluation; and the best-value tradeoff decision.”

According to the GAO, the Army evaluated the proposal by Sikorsky as unacceptable citing that Sikorsky did not provide architectural details and denied its allegations about the acceptability of Bells’s proposal. The GAO also dismissed the protest saying that Sikorsky was no longer an interested party in challenging the contract.

The FLRAA Weapon System Development contract seeks to produce a new vertical lift aircraft to replace the H-60 Black Hawk utility fleet.

As was previously reported by MyHighPlains.com, the contract was awarded to Bell Textron in December 2022. The award was based on Bell’s V-280 Valor tiltrotor which was developed and tested by Bell Helicopter in Amarillo.

In a statement Bell said: