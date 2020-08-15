U.S. Census Bureau assists with questionnaire at Amarillo Community Market

This Sunday, April 5, 2020, photo shows an envelope containing a 2020 census letter mailed to a U.S. resident in Detroit. If you’re a census slacker and haven’t yet filled out the form for the 2020 head count, the federal government is trying another way to get in touch with you. Starting Wednesday, the U.S. Census Bureau is mailing out millions of paper forms to homes whose residents haven’t yet answered the once-a-decade questionnaire. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The U.S. Census Bureau teamed up with The City of Amarillo and Center City of Amarillo, to offer questionnaire assistance this morning during the Amarillo Community Market.

The assistance ran through the duration that the Amarillo Community Market was open, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.U.S. Census Bureau response assistants were on-hand to answer questions and help people in responding to the census on the spot.

The assistants also followed social distance regulations and wore masks and used gloves. They were also able to help those that spoke spanish, as bilingual representatives were available. Language guides were also available in 59 languages that helped people through the process.

The 2020 Census influences how billions of dollars in federal funds are placed to communities each year. Higher self-response rates mean fewer people are likely to be missed or counted inaccurately and fewer households will have a visit from a census taker to be counted in-person. It also means Amarillo has a better chance of receiving its fair share of services and political representation.

