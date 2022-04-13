SALADO, Texas (KXAN) — U-Haul is offering 30 days of free self-storage to residents affected by Tuesday’s tornado in Salado.

The National Weather Service for the Austin/San Antonio area said the tornado was a high-end EF-3 tornado when it caused damage to about 63 buildings in the Salado area. Bell County Judge David Blackburn said 23 people were hurt.

The company said the storage applies to self-storage and U-Box container usage at five of its locations in Bell County.

U-Haul said it’s willing to deliver U-Box containers to residents’ homes at no cost. The company will also come back after 30 days of free use to retrieve the U-Box containers.

Additionally, the company is making boxes and moving supplies available to those residents who have been impacted. The supplies are first-come, first-serve for a limited time at the five participating locations.

If you’re wanting to help out, you can participate in U-Haul’s “Take a Box, Leave a Box” program. Inside participating stores, there’ll be a place for customers to drop off used boxes in good condition, so other members of the community and use the boxes at no cost.

U-Haul said you can give the locations below a call to learn more about the free self-storage options:

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Midway

3914 S. General Bruce Drive, Temple, TX 76502

(254) 727-7216

U-Haul Moving & Storage of South Temple

215 SW H K Dodgen Loop, Temple, TX 76502

(254) 770-3001

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Centex

3501 E. Central TX Expressway, Killeen, TX 76543

(254) 699-8334

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Killeen

102 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd., Killeen, TX 76541

(254) 526-9626

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Twin Creek