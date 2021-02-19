U-Haul offers 30 days of free self-storage to all Texas stores

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — U-Haul is giving Texas residents 30 days of free self-storage as part of their disaster relief assistance program.

“Being a part, an active part of the community, we want to help our customers to be able to get our stuff into a place that’s going to be dry and secure and safe for the time being,” Jonathan Martindale, the Marketing President for U-Haul Company of West Texas, stated.

The winter storm that hit the state has affected many, along with the rolling blackouts and flooding due to freezing pipes. This is something the company has been doing their best to help with.

“Our intent is just to help. We’ve been fighting and struggling all week long to supply propane for our customers that they needed for heat for their homes without electricity,” Martindale, said.

According to Martindale, this is just one part of their disaster relief assistance program.

“We were there through COVID. We were there through these storms, we were there through the hurricanes that effected the state and we’re going to be there everyday going forward,” Martindale, explained.

With the organization being part of the American Red Cross Disaster Response Team, Martindale said he is proud to be with a company who cares.

“For me as an employee it’s good to know anytime there’s a disaster, anytime there’s a need in our community, the U-Haul company is going to be there to stand up and help the community with whatever there needs may be at the time,” Martindale said.

New customers who are taking advantage of the free month will also apply to U-Box Portable Storage Containers also.