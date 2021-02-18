U-Haul offering 30 days free self-storage to Texas residents

TEXAS (KAMR/KCIT) — U-Haul announced that it is offering 30 days of free self-storage and U-Box container usage to Texas residents statewide impacted by the continuous winter storms and power outages.

U-Haul officials said the disaster relief assistance program is being offered at 171 company-owned and operated storage facilities in Texas, including locally in the Texas Panhandle.

For more information about the assistance program and to locate the nearest U-Haul store, click here.