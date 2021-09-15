U-Drop Inn Café back open after being closed for over 25 years

SHAMROCK, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A Route 66 staple out in Shamrock is back open after closing its doors over 25 years ago.

“It is wonderful to have it back open. We’ve seen a lot of people down here that haven’t ever come down here,” said Patsy Williams, Shamrock Resident.

Williams is just one of many Shamrock residents that’s glad to have the U-Drop Inn Café back open for the first time since 1995.

“I think it’s one of the best things we’ve done in a longtime. I really do,” said Williams.

This was all made possible after the City of Shamrock approached long-time resident Osbaldo De Leon to see if he’d be interested in bringing this Route 66 staple back to life.

“At first I was nervous about it and I didn’t think it was going to happen because it’s just a big task but I’m glad I did and it’s turning out pretty awesome,” said De Leon, U-Drop Inn Café Sole Proprietor.

The café offers all the classics like ice cream and pie to their own signature offerings of sandwiches and other items.

“Business has been good. The town is supportive and we get tons of travelers. Travelers love it. They have a place to stop and rest and everything,” said De Leon.

One of those travelers is Louisiana resident Brandi Carr.

Carr and her four sons recently evacuated from there due to Hurricane Ida.

“It’s really cool to see all my boys, I have four boys and all of them are very interested in the old town, old school route 66 thing. So we decided to stop in and see the café,” said Carr.

“Not until I opened this did I realize how important it is to a lot of people like travelers because they come from all over the world to look at it and it makes me appreciate it more as as somebody who lives here that actually do have a pretty good place here that’s neat,” said De Leon.

The cafe’s hours are 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Friday.

On Saturday they are open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

If you would like to keep up with everything they’re doing, you can follow them on the U-Drop Inn Café Facebook page here.