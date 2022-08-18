In this photo made Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2009, a Tyson Foods, Inc., truck is parked at a food warehouse in Little Rock, Ark. (AP Photo/Danny Johnston)

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with Tyson Foods announced Thursday that $200 million in upgrades and expansion are expected to occur at the Tyson Beef Plant in Amarillo.

According to a news release from Tyson, officials are expected to expand and upgrade operations at the facility, as well as build a new 143,000-square-foot well-being area for team members, including locker rooms, a cafeteria and office space. Officials expect this addition to be completed by 2024.

Officials also said in the release that the expansion helps modernize the facility, supporting various sustainability efforts as well as enhancing automation and new technologies.

“We’re committed to be the most sought-after place to work and while we’ve invested heavily in new benefits for our team, this project will improve the onsite work experience for our team members, while making our operations more efficient,” Shane Miller, the group president for Tyson Foods Fresh Meats, said in the release.

According to the release, the Amarillo plant produces commodity cuts of fresh beef and specialty products. The facility also includes a ground beef patty operation and provides these products for customers throughout the United States and internationally.

“Thank you to Tyson Foods for its continued commitment to the Amarillo area,” Kevin Carter, the executive director of the Amarillo Economic Development Corporation, said in the release. “Today’s announcement solidifies Tyson’s position as a top economic driver in our community for years to come and the $200 million capital expenditure illustrates a significant investment in Tyson Foods’ future in Amarillo.”