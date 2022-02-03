SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with Tyson Foods announced Thursday that it has been ranked the top food production company on Fortune Magazine’s 2022 list of the World’s Most Admired Companies.

According to a news release from the company, the survey is conducted annually by the magazine, asking top executives, directors and financial analysts to identify companies with strong reputations within their industries.

“We believe this ranking reflects our focus on winning with team members, winning with our customers and consumers, and winning with excellence in execution,” Donnie King, the president & CEO of Tyson Foods, said in the release. “Tyson is a great company with a great team. We’re honored to be recognized as a leading food company that is investing in rural America to help meet the needs of a growing, global market. We remain committed to excelling at what we do, from workplace safety and environmental sustainability to product development and digital technology.”

The magazine bases the rankings on various attributes, including innovation, people management, social responsibility, financial soundness and quality of management, the release states.