AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with Tyson Foods announced Thursday that Tyson Fresh Meats is voluntarily recalling nearly 94,000 pounds of ground beef product made at the Amarillo facility earlier this month.

According to a news release from Tyson Foods, Tyson Fresh Meats is voluntarily recalling 93,679 pounds of ground beef that could be contaminated with “hard mirror-like pieces.” The product was reportedly produced at the Amarillo facility on Nov. 2 and distributed to H-E-B facilities. Amarillo currently does not have any H-E-B locations.

The following products from H-E-B are subject to the voluntary recall:

HCF 73% Ground Beef 10-pound chub, with a freeze-by date of Nov. 25 and a UPC of 3477980010;

HCF 73% Ground Beef 5-pound chub, with a freeze-by date of Nov. 25 and a UPC of 3477980000;

H-E-B 80% Ground Chuck 5-pound chub, with a freeze-by date of Nov. 25 and a UPC of 4122017213.

Officials stressed that no other ground beef products are impacted by the voluntary recall and there have not been any reports of injury or illnesses, according to the release.

Individuals with questions are asked to call the Tyson Consumer Relations department at 1-855-382-3101, which is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.