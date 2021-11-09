Tyson Foods invests in childcare for Amarillo employees

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Tyson Foods announced it will be offering access to childcare for second shift workers at its local beef production complex.

Tyson Foods said through a recent survey, it had identified affordable childcare as one of the challenges that its employees face. The company continues saying the new program will offer free tuition to children of its second shift workers through two local service providers.

The company said it has awarded more than $228,000 to the Wesley Community Center and $142,000 to the Maverick Boys and Girls Club of Amarillo to refurbish their facilities to accommodate the children of Tyson Foods employees. The funding will also help provide transportation, increased security, commercial refrigerators, cots, and tutoring said Tyson Foods.

“We’re pleased to partner with Wesley Community Center and Maverick Boys and Girls Club to help address the childcare barrier facing some of our second shift team members,” said Paul Finch, plant manager, Tyson Amarillo beef plant. “This initiative is another way we can help.”