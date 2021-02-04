Tyson Foods in Amarillo competes 2020-2021 United Way employee campaign

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Announced today, Tyson Foods in Amarillo completed its 2020-2021 United Way employee campaign. Tyson and its employees support the United Way as a Presidential Sponsor through the company’s employee campaign, and its corporate match program. These efforts are reported to have led to a 148% increase over the previous year’s campaign, making this campaign come in at $190,695.

Launching in August, the employee campaign was explained to have focused on reaching all 4,000 employees in over 20 departments. Supporting the United Way and its funded programs is important to Tyson, said the company.

“Our team members see and understand the beneficial impact of United Way funded programs around them and recognize many of the services provide both support and improvement for the Amarillo community and in their own lives,” stated Ernesto Sanchez, Tyson plant manager. “We strive to show our communities how much good food can do and are proud of the generous commitment from our team members.”

Since the United Way focuses on education, income stability, health, basic needs, and poverty prevention, Tyson said its employees have also benefited from many of the programs and services provided by United Way partnering agencies. “Our team members are the very heart of our campaign. Once they hear the United Way story, they wholeheartedly participate. Any success we have is directly because of them,” said Jason McCoy, Tyson Amarillo Community Liaison.

“It is humbling to see a company such as Tyson promote community in the way they have,” said Katie Noffsker, Executive Director of United Way. The management and employees of Tyson have always supported United Way, and their leadership during this pandemic really shows how a little from many can go a long way. We are thankful for their generosity.”

Tyson Foods has participated in the United Way campaign for over 25 years and has reported to have given more than $2.5 million dollars to United Way of Amarillo & Canyon.