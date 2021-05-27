Tyson Foods grants $32,000 to Asian American organizations in Amarillo

In this April 22, 2020, file photo, a sign sits in front of the Tyson Foods pork plant in Perry, Iowa. A group of worker advocacy organizations has filed a civil rights complaint with the U.S. Department of Agriculture alleging that meat processing companies Tyson and JBS have engaged in workplace racial discrimination during the coronavirus pandemic. The complaint alleges the companies adopted polices that reject U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance on distancing and protective gear on meat processing lines. The complaint says the operating procedures have a discriminatory impact on mostly Black, Latino, and Asian workers. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, file)

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Tyson Foods announced that they will be providing $32,000 to two Amarillo organizations that are focused on supporting the Asian American community, immigrants, and refugees, according to a press release from Tyson Foods.

Tyson stated that this donation is the latest contribution of a series of grants that the company will make around the country to support national and local nonprofits that are working to support people of Asian descent.

In Amarillo, $16,000 will go to Amarillo Chin Christian Church and $16,000 to the Karen Community of Amarillo with the funds being used to address programming related to the organizations’ overall mission, according to the release.

Tyson explained that the Amarillo Chin Christian Church is one of 111 churches associated with Chin Baptist Churches USA, and boasts a congregation of 30,300 across the U.S. Their focused on maintaining and promoting the Chin culture, literature and identity. They also send nurses to remote areas of the world, supply water to villages that don’t have accessible water sources, build churches and sponsor students in remote and illiterate areas.

The Karen Community of Amarillo is a human service organization in Amarillo, which was founded in 2018 and the group is active in the community and focused on local outreach, Tyson said.

“We’re proud to stand with and support organizations that address issues members of the Asian community are facing,” said Garrett Dolan, senior manager, corporate social responsibility, Tyson Foods. “Diversity enriches and strengthens our communities.”

Tyson employs 3,800 team members at its beef processing facility in Amarillo. The company offers benefits that include Upward Academy, access to chaplains, 1+2 maintenance training program, interpreters supporting the 25 languages represented at the plant and eligibility for tuition discounts and scholarships. Tyson Foods estimates the average base pay plus benefits for U.S. production workers is valued at more than $22 an hour, the release stated.