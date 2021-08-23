Tyson Foods grants $32,000 to Amarillo Asian American organizations

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Tyson Foods presented two checks to two Amarillo Asian American organizations focused on supporting the Asian American community, immigrants, and refugees on Wednesday, August 18.

courtesy Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods said these donations are the latest contribution of a series of grants Tyson announced earlier this year to support national and local nonprofits that are working to support people of Asian descent.

“We’re proud to stand with and support organizations that address issues members of the Asian community are facing,” said Paul Finch, Amarillo plant manager, Tyson Foods. “Diversity enriches and strengthens our communities.”

The two recipient organizations of the grants were The Amarillo Chin Christian Church and The Karen Community of Amarillo.