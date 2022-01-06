Tyson Foods donates meals to fight hunger in 2021

In this photo made Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2009, a Tyson Foods, Inc., truck is parked at a food warehouse in Little Rock, Ark. (AP Photo/Danny Johnston)

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Tyson Foods announced it has donated more than 16 million pounds of protein to support hunger and disaster relief efforts directly to local communities through 2021.

Tyson said, in the Amarillo area, it has supported more than 50 local organizations with fresh or frozen protein along with financial donations to:

Amarillo Children’s Home

Amarillo College Kids College

Catholic Charities of the Texas Panhandle

Downtown Women’s Center

Family Support Services

Heal the City

Hilltop Senior Citizens

The Amarillo Police Department

The United Way of Amarillo & Canyon

Wesley Community Center and more

“We remain committed to addressing food insecurity, supporting our team members and improving the quality of life in the communities where we operate,” said Tim Grailer, senior director of corporate social responsibility for Tyson Foods.

Tyson Foods said it supported its US team members and plant communities through 2021 through hunger and disaster relief efforts, community grants, and on-site educational programs.