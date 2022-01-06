Tyson Foods donates meals to fight hunger in 2021

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Tyson Foods announced it has donated more than 16 million pounds of protein to support hunger and disaster relief efforts directly to local communities through 2021.
Tyson said, in the Amarillo area, it has supported more than 50 local organizations with fresh or frozen protein along with financial donations to:
- Amarillo Children’s Home
- Amarillo College Kids College
- Catholic Charities of the Texas Panhandle
- Downtown Women’s Center
- Family Support Services
- Heal the City
- Hilltop Senior Citizens
- The Amarillo Police Department
- The United Way of Amarillo & Canyon
- Wesley Community Center and more
“We remain committed to addressing food insecurity, supporting our team members and improving the quality of life in the communities where we operate,” said Tim Grailer, senior director of corporate social responsibility for Tyson Foods.
Tyson Foods said it supported its US team members and plant communities through 2021 through hunger and disaster relief efforts, community grants, and on-site educational programs.