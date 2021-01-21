Tyson Foods donates 13,000 pounds of protein to Amarillo organizations

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Announced by the company, Tyson Foods donated more than 13,000 pounds of protein to local organizations in 2020. Notable donations reported went to Guyon Sanders Resource Center, Catholic Charities of the Texas Panhandle, Citychurch of Amarillo, Black Cultural Center of Amarillo, and 100 Elite Men.

Tyson Foods’ Amarillo plant said it has worked with these five organizations to provide protein to those served;

Guyon Sanders Resource Center: 1,800 pounds of ground beef

Catholic Charities of the Texas Panhandle: 1,000 pounds of ground beef

Citychurch Amarillo: 1,000 pounds of ground beef

Black Cultural Center of Amarillo: 900 hamburger patties

100 Elite Men: 800 hamburger patties

The Guyon Sanders Resource Center Community Day Room, said Tyson Foods, is a daytime refuge offering basic services in a respectful environment that fosters dignity, trust and hope for those experiencing homelessness and poverty.

“We are so grateful to receive this protein from Tyson, it makes such a difference in our community,” said Junie Wagner, Executive Director at the Guyon Sanders Resource Center. “Tyson’s donation is crucial in our work to provide assistance and rehabilitation to the growing population of those who have fallen on hard times in Amarillo.”

“We are committed to addressing food insecurity in the communities we operate, and we are proud to support the Amarillo community through our work with these outstanding organizations,” said Jason McCoy, Community Liaison at Tyson Foods Amarillo. “It’s an honor for us to be able to give back and provide our neighbors with protein donations.”

Catholic Charities of the Texas Panhandle, said the announcement, provides and helps create hope for those in need throughout the Texas panhandle. The agency partners with other organizations to support the InterFaith Hunger Project.

“Tyson’s generous protein donations help us to provide a monthly supply of healthy, nutritious food for those living on a fixed income,” said Catholic Charities of the Texas Panhandle Board Member Scott McLain. “We proudly provide food to approximately 35 people at our curbside food pantry twice a week. Our work is ongoing and we’re appreciative of donations like Tyson’s that allow us to continue feeding those in need.”

For the past 12 months, Tyson Foods said it has expanded hunger relief efforts and donated more food than ever in its 85-year history.