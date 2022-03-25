AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Tyson Foods announced that 44 of its plants, including the plant in Amarillo, were recognized by the North American Meat Institute (NAMI) for positive environmental impact.

Tyson Foods said the environmental recognition awards recognize a company’s development and implementation of Environmental Management Systems (EMS).

“It’s an honor to be recognized for the steps Tyson is taking to make a positive impact on environmental compliance results, and we’re proud of the hard work from each of our plants as we endeavor to sustainably feed the world,” said Kevin Igli, SVP and Chief Environmental Officer at Tyson Foods. “These awards reflect Tyson’s dedication to protecting the environment and making a positive difference in the communities where we live and operate.”

The EMS model is designed to drive continual, measurable improvements in the environmental compliance performance of Tyson’s operations. In addition, the model tracks progress on the reduction of Tyson’s carbon footprint, reduction in water intensity per pound of product produced, reduction in the amount of waste sent to landfills, and helps find ways to extract value from secondary materials said Tyson Foods.