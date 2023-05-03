SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with Tyson Foods announced that the company, as well as individual plants, including the Amarillo plant, have received awards from the North American Meat Institute.

According to a news release from Tyson, the company received the Community Wellness Award, centered around its protein donations to regional food banks and community pantries. The institute also recognized the company’s commitment to promoting a diversity, equity and inclusion strategy.

The release also said that 78 plants and other facilities, including the Amarillo plant, were recognized for their environmental management practices, focusing on the dedication to continue environmental compliance improvement. Other facilities that were recognized included the facilities in Cincinnati, Ohio, Houston, Omaha, Nebraska and Chicago.

“It’s an honor to be recognized for the steps Tyson Foods is taking to continuously monitor and build upon its environmental compliance assurance initiatives,” Steve Patrick, the vice president of environmental operations at Tyson Foods, said in the release. “We are proud of our team’s efforts to implement plants to operate in an environmentally responsible manner in those communities where we live and work.”