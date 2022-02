OLDHAM COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — UPDATE: TxDPS reports that one lane is now open.

The Texas Department of Public Safety reports that IH 40 at mile marker 14 in Oldham County is closed in both directions due to a wreck.

Officials are asking that people avoid the area and seek an alternate route as crews work to clear the scene.

Information on the extent of the wreck is limited at this time.