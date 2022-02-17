AUSTIN (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Department of Transportation urges teenagers to buckle up in every seat for every ride in its campaign “Teen Click It or Ticket.”

According to TxDOT, vehicle crashes are the leading cause of death for teenagers in the U.S.

TxDOT said a seat belt offers the best protection in a crash but use remains low among teen drivers and passengers with 46% of teen drivers killed in vehicle crashes not wearing a seat belt in 2020.

“We want to remind teens to take responsibility not only for themselves but also for those who are riding in their vehicle. Everyone must buckle up,” said TxDOT Executive Director Marc Williams. “One simple click of a seat belt can save a life.”

Throughout February, the “Teen Click It or Ticket” will seek to reach Texas teens with its seat belt safety message with TV, digital advertising, and social media, Additionally, an interactive element will be introduced as the campaign makes visits to 11 high school campuses across the state with its “Teen Click It or Ticket” vehicle.

TxDOT said the campaign is a key component of its #EndTheStreakTX campaign.