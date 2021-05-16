TxDOT’s ‘Know Before You Go’ lane closure report for week of May 16-May 22

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — According to the Texas Department of Transportation, here are the following lane closures you should be aware of during your weekly commute:

Lookout for various lane closures in both directions of I-27 from Western Street south to the I-27/US 60 split in Canyon for metal beam guard fence and cable barrier work.

Lookout for left lane closures in both directions of US 60 from FM 2590 to FM 1062 while crews add turn lanes at the crossovers.

On Monday, May 17, the right lane of US 87 northbound will be closed at Amarillo Creek while crews complete roadway repairs.

On Tuesday May 18, the left lane of US 87 northbound will be closed at Amarillo Creek while crews complete roadway repairs.

On Thursday, May 20, there will be intermittent lane closures in both directions of Georgia Street at I-40 while crews work to pour the bridge deck. TxDOT advises drivers to find alternate routes.

TxDOT reminds citizens that all projects could change due to weather, emergency work or other unexpected events. For the latest in area road conditions, click here.