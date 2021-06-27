TxDOT’s “Know Before You Go” lane closure report for week of June 27-July 3

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo branch of the Texas Department of Transportation said the I-40 entrance ramp from Whitaker Road and the left lane of the eastbound frontage road, will be closed from 8 a.m. to noon on Monday, June 28. The closure will crews to pour concrete pavement at the new I-40 entrance ramp.

TxDOT advised drivers that from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, June 28, the right lane of the I-40 westbound frontage road will be closed between east of the Pilot Driveway to just before Lakeside Drive for shoulder work in the area.

From 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 29 until 4 a.m. Wednesday, June 30, officials told us the mobile lane will be closed on I-40 in both directions from Whitaker Road to Pullman Road, so crews can replace delineators on the portable concrete barrier.

According to TxDOT officials, the following closures will be in place for seal coating work:

Monday, June 28, FM 245 will be closed from SH136 to FM 683. Traffic will be detoured to FM 293.

Tuesday, June 29, FM 1912 will be closed from State Loop (SL) 335 to Folsom Road. Traffic will be detoured to SH 136.

Wednesday, June 30, the US 60 eastbound exit ramp to FM 1912 and the FM 1912 entrance ramp to US 60 eastbound will be closed. Traffic will be detoured to the US 60 westbound ramp.

Thursday, July 1, the US 60 eastbound exit and entrance ramps at Avenue B (Amarillo College East Campus) will be closed. Traffic will be detoured to US 60 westbound.

On I-40 eastbound, there will be various lane closures for patching repairs between Arthur and Ross streets.

The left lane of US 87 northbound at 15th Avenue will be closed for bridge deck repair.

TxDOT reminds citizens to drive with caution and slow down through all work zones. All projects are open to change for several reasons including weather, emergency work and unexpected events. For the latest road conditions, click here.