TxDOT’s “Know Before You Go” lane closure report for week of June 20-June 26

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo branch of the Texas Department of Transportation has updated the Amarillo area lane closures for you to “Know Before You Go” on your commute this week.

Beginning Monday, June 21, TxDOT said various lanes will be closed in both directions along the I-40 frontage roads, between Coulter Street and Soncy Road for seal coat operations. Crews are expected to finish the work by Wednesday, June 23.

Also on Monday, June 21, TxDOT advised drivers to watch for mobile crews preparing for seal coat operations on FM 245. On Wednesday, June 23, FM 245 will be closed between SH 136 and FM 683 for seal coat operations as well.

On Thursday, June 24, TxDOT told us that crews will be seal coating FM 1342 from SH 136 to the Carson County line. Traffic in the area will be controlled by flaggers.

TxDOT reminds citizens to drive with caution and slow down through all work zones. Projects can change at any time due to weather, emergency work and other unexpected events. For the latest road conditions, click here.