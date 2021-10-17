TxDOT’s ‘Know Before You Go’ lane closure report for the week of Oct. 17-24

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Here are all the lane closures you should know about ahead of your commute this week.

According to the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT):

On Monday, Oct. 18 , eastbound State Loop (SL) 335 will be closed for pavement repairs between North Coulter Street and Hester Road. Traffic will be controlled by portable traffic signals;

The right lane of the westbound I-40 frontage road will be closed from Auction Boulevard to Whitaker Road between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. daily for sidewalk construction;

Expect various lane closures on the I-40 frontage roads in both directions from Arthur Street to Nelson Street for mill and fill operations;

Watch for mowers and crews with weed eaters along Amarillo Boulevard;

On Saturday, Oct. 23, the right lane and shoulder of I-27 southbound will be closed during the day from Bell Street to Sundown Lane for concrete work on the slopes.

TxDOT asked drivers to please use caution and drive slower while going through a construction zone. The department also reminded that projects could be impacted by weather conditions, emergency work, and any other unexpected event.

You can always find updated information about Texas road conditions here.