TxDOT’s ‘Know Before You Go’ lane closure report for the week of Oct. 10-16

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) said Amarillo residents should expect lane closures on Taylor and Pierce Street on the downtown overpasses throughout the week as crews work on patching repairs.

The department also informed there will be many lane closures on 15th Avenue due to bridge deck repairs.

Here are all the lane closures you should know about ahead of your commute this week, according to the TxDOT:

Monday, Oct. 11 , the right lane of US 87 southbound will be closed from Mobley Street to St. Francis/State Loop (SL) 335 for sealcoat operations.

, the right lane of US 87 southbound will be closed from Mobley Street to St. Francis/State Loop (SL) 335 for sealcoat operations. Tuesday, Oct. 12 , the left lane of US 87 southbound will be closed from Amarillo Creek to Reclamation Road for sealcoat operations.

, the left lane of US 87 southbound will be closed from Amarillo Creek to Reclamation Road for sealcoat operations. Wednesday, Oct. 13 , watch for mobile operations in the right lane of US 87 southbound from Amarillo Creek to St. Francis/SL 335 while crews sweep loose sealcoat rock.

, watch for mobile operations in the right lane of US 87 southbound from Amarillo Creek to St. Francis/SL 335 while crews sweep loose sealcoat rock. Wednesday, Oct. 13 , watch for mobile operations on FM 2176 from SL 335 to FM 1719 while crews install new mailboxes.

, watch for mobile operations on FM 2176 from SL 335 to FM 1719 while crews install new mailboxes. Thursday, Oct. 14, watch for flaggers on SL 335 between Coulter Street and Hester Road as crews make patching repairs.

TxDOT asked drivers to be cautious and slow down when driving through work zones. They also said projects could be impacted by weather conditions, emergency work, and other unexpected events.

You can find updates on road conditions here.