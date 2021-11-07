TxDOT’s ‘Know Before You Go’ lane closure report for the week of Nov. 7-14

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Here are all the lane closures you should know about ahead of your commute this week.

According to the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT):

On Monday, Nov. 8 , crews will be patching a four-mile stretch of RM 1061 between RM 2381 and south of the cell tower at road marker 96 . Watch for a flagger and temporary signal lights;

, crews will be patching a four-mile stretch of . Watch for a flagger and temporary signal lights; On Monday and Tuesday, Nov. 8 and 9, from 9 to 11:30 a.m. , the left and center lanes of I-40 westbound will be closed from Ross Street to Washington Street for bridge joint repair and concrete pavement repair;

, the for bridge joint repair and concrete pavement repair; Monday through Friday, Nov. 8 – 12 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily , the right lane of the I-40 westbound frontage road will be closed from Lakeside Drive to Auction Boulevard for sidewalk construction behind the north curb;

, the for sidewalk construction behind the north curb; Throughout the week, there will be drainage ditch maintenance that will close the right lane on Soncy Road at the intersections of Buccola Avenue and Perry Street.

Additionally, TxDOT said Bridge Repair Tuesday through Thursday from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. nightly will necessitate the following closures:

The I-40 westbound to I-27 southbound ramp

Various lanes on I-27 southbound under I-40

TxDOT asked drivers to use caution and slow down while passing through construction zones. The department also said all projects could be impacted by weather conditions, emergency work, and any other unexpected event.

Updates to road conditions across the state can always be found here.