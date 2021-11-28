TxDOT’s ‘Know Before You Go’ lane closure report for the week of Nov. 28-Dec. 5

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Here are all the lane closures you should know about ahead of your commute this week.

According to the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT):

On Monday, Nov. 29, the left lane of I-40 eastbound will be closed from Whitaker Road to Lakeside Drive from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. for removal of the portable concrete barriers;

Tuesday through Friday, Nov. 30 – Dec. 3, crews will be removing the portable concrete barriers from I-40 westbound, working from west of Whitaker Road to the east. Work will take place daily from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

TxDOT asked drivers to use caution and slow down while passing through construction zones. The department also said all projects could be impacted by weather conditions, emergency work, and any other unexpected event.

Updates to road conditions across the state can always be found here.