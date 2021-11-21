TxDOT’s ‘Know Before You Go’ lane closure report for the week of Nov. 21-28

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Here are all the lane closures you should know about ahead of your commute this week.

According to the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT):

On Monday, Nov. 22, the right and left shoulders of US 87 near the Canadian River will alternately close for new sign installations;

On Monday, Nov. 22, the left lane of I-40 eastbound will be closed from Whitaker Road to past Lakeside Drive from 6:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. for work on the concrete riprap in the Lakeside Drive area;

On Tuesday, Nov. 23, the left lane of I-40 eastbound will be closed from Whitaker Road to past Lakeside Drive from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. for removal of the portable concrete barriers.

TxDOT asked drivers to use caution and slow down while passing through construction zones. The department also said all projects could be impacted by weather conditions, emergency work, and any other unexpected event.

Updates to road conditions across the state can always be found here.