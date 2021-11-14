TxDOT’s ‘Know Before You Go’ lane closure report for the week of Nov. 14-21

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Here are all the lane closures you should know about ahead of your commute this week.

According to the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT):

Monday through Friday, Nov. 15 – 19 , the right lane of the I-40 westbound frontage road will be closed from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily for sidewalk construction behind the north curb;

, the of the will be closed from daily for behind the north curb; Wednesday through Friday, Nov. 17 – 19 , the left lane of I-40 eastbound will be closed from west of Whitaker Road to east of Lakeside Drive from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. while crews remove the portable concrete barrier ;

, the of will be closed from from while crews ; On Monday, Nov. 15 , the right shoulder on I-40 at the US 87 split bridge will be closed for edge repair ;

, the on will be closed for ; Wednesday through Friday, Nov. 17 – 19 , the right shoulders of I-40 will be closed in both directions from Ross Street to Nelson Street ;

, the of will be closed in from ; On Tuesday, Nov. 16 , the left and center lanes on I-40 westbound will be closed for bridge joint work on top of Crockett Street ;

, the on will be closed for on top of ; On Tuesday, Nov. 16, the left lane and right shoulder (alternating) will be closed on northbound US 87 near the Canadian River for sign installation.

On Wednesday and Thursday, Nov. 17 and 18, from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m., expect the following closures on I-40 eastbound while crews work to correct the ride quality on the west end of the Georgia Street bridge:

I-40 eastbound will be reduced to one lane as the center and right lanes will be closed . Expect delays or take alternate routes. Truck traffic should consider taking State Loop (SL) 335;

will be as the will be . Truck traffic should consider taking State Loop (SL) 335; The Georgia Street exit ramp;

The Julian/Paramount entrance ramp located on the west end of the Georgia Street bridge.

TxDOT asked drivers to use caution and slow down while passing through construction zones. The department also said all projects could be impacted by weather conditions, emergency work, and any other unexpected event.

Updates to road conditions across the state can always be found here.