TxDOT’s “Know Before You Go” lane closure report for the week of July 25-July 31

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Here are the weekly Amarillo area lane closures you need to know about on your commute, according to the Amarillo branch of The Texas Department of Transportation.

On Monday, July 26, watch for mobile core drilling operations on RM 1061, just west of FM 2381. TxDOT officials also told KAMR on Tuesday, July 27, drivers need to watch for flaggers on SH 136, a mile and a half past FM 293, while crews make patching repairs.

On Wednesday, July 28, watch for crews making patching repairs on RM 2381 in front of Bushland High School, TxDOT said.

Starting at 9 p.m. Thursday, July 29, Coulter Street will be closed overnight at State Loop (SL) 335 for bridge deck placement on the westbound SL 335 bridge. TxDOT said Coulter Street will be closed overnight the following week for work on the eastbound SL 335 bridge, as well.

The left lane of Fillmore Street will be closed at 15th Avenue for concrete deck maintenance work. Watch for mowers along Amarillo Boulevard and US 87 throughout the week. TxDOT officals added that the left lane of the eastbound I-40 frontage road will be closed just east of Lakeside Drive for approximately two months for reconstruction of the Lakeside Drive entrance ramp.



TxDOT reminds citizens to drive with caution and slow down through all work zones. All projects are subject to change due to weather, emergency work and other unexpected events. For the most up-to-date road conditions, click here.

