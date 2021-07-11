TxDOT’s ‘Know Before You Go’ lane closure report for the week of July 11-July 17

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Here are the Amarillo area lane closures you should know about on your commute this week, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.

On Monday, July 12, the I-40 westbound to I-27 southbound ramp will be closed for crews to perform upgrades to the concrete barrier. TxDOT said the closure will be in effect for a few weeks, so drivers are encouraged to follow detours or find another route.

Periodic lane closures on the northeastern portion of State Loop 335 between SH 136 and I-40, TxDOT continued, will begin on Monday, July 12 for pavement repairs and rehab work.

TxDOT told KAMR that on Sunday, July 11, and Monday, July 12, drivers should watch for nightly lane closures on I-27 in both directions from Western Street to Bell Street. Crews will be performing fill operations in the area.

From Tuesday, July 13 to Thursday, July 15, I-27 northbound from Bell Street to Western Street will be closed nightly, for fill operation work, officials said.

On Wednesday, July 14, the right lane of I-40 westbound will be closed east of the Pullman Road exit to the Pullman Road bridge. TxDOT added that the Pullman Road exit ramp from I-40 westbound will also be closed Wednesday from 8 a.m. to noon for sign placement.

From 8 a.m. to noon on Thursday, July 15, the right lane of I-40 westbound will be closed from just before the Lakeside Drive bridge to the Whitaker Road exit ramp. The Whitaker Road exit ramp will also be closed. Crews will be performing sign work in the area.

TxDOT officials reminds motorists to drive with caution and slow down through all work zones. All projects are subject to change due to weather, emergency work and other unexpected events. For the latest road conditions, click here.