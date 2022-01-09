TxDOT’s ‘Know Before You Go’ lane closure report for the week of Jan. 9-16

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Here are all the lane closures you should know about ahead of your commute this week.

According to the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT):

On Monday , Jan. 10, the right lane of the I-40 westbound frontage road will be closed from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for milling and hot mix overlay.

, Jan. 10, the right lane of the I-40 westbound frontage road will be closed from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for milling and hot mix overlay. Tuesday through Thursday , Jan. 10 through 12, the left lane of the I-40 westbound frontage road, the I-40 exit ramp to Whitaker Road, and the I-40 entrance ramp from Lakeside Drive, will be closed for hot mix overlay.

, Jan. 10 through 12, the left lane of the I-40 westbound frontage road, the I-40 exit ramp to Whitaker Road, and the I-40 entrance ramp from Lakeside Drive, will be closed for hot mix overlay. The left lane of the I-40 eastbound frontage road will be closed from Ross Street to Nelson Street for slope repair.

The left lane of I-40 westbound will be closed at Arnot Road for bridge deck repairs.

TxDOT asked drivers to use caution and slow down while passing through construction zones. The department also said all projects could be impacted by weather conditions, emergency work, and any other unexpected event.

Updates to road conditions across the state can always be found here.