TxDOT’s ‘Know Before You Go’ lane closure report for the week of Jan. 2-9

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Here are all the lane closures you should know about ahead of your commute this week.

According to the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT):

Monday through Wednesday , Jan. 3 through 5, Helium Road will be closed at I-40 westbound from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily while our contractor places concrete for drill shafts. There will be no access to Helium Road under the bridge these three days;

, Jan. 5, for bridge joint repairs; On Thursday, Jan. 6, crews will be repairing riprap on the shoulders of SL 335 westbound at FM 1719 (Western Street) and on westbound 3rd Avenue at SL 335.

TxDOT asked drivers to use caution and slow down while passing through construction zones. The department also said all projects could be impacted by weather conditions, emergency work, and any other unexpected event.

Updates to road conditions across the state can always be found here.