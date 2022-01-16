TxDOT’s ‘Know Before You Go’ lane closure report for the week of Jan. 16-23

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) announced that all of its offices will be closed on Monday, Jan. 17, in observance of Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday.

Below are all the lane closures you should know about ahead of your commute this week.

According to TxDOT, these are the closures that will begin on the afternoon of Monday, Jan. 17, and will continue through the rest of the week due to guardrail work:

The I-40 eastbound entrance ramps from Georgia and Crockett streets will be closed;

The right lane of I-40 eastbound from Georgia Street to the downtown interchange will be closed;

Alternating lane closures will be in place entering the downtown interchange from I-40 eastbound heading into downtown;

The 26th Avenue exit ramp at the downtown interchange is expected to close later in the week;

The right lane of I-40 eastbound will be closed at Bushland for slope repair;

Expect various lane closures on I-40 at Airport Boulevard for bridge maintenance work;

There will be various lane closures on Amarillo Boulevard from State Loop (SL) 335 to Eastern Street in both directions for crack seal operations.

TxDOT said drivers should also watch for shoulder closures and drive cautiously in the following areas where crews will remove trees from TxDOT right of way:

On Tuesday, Jan. 18, on RM 1061 between Westcliff and SL 335;

On Thursday, Jan. 20, on US 87 southbound at the Canadian River and US 87 northbound at Crawford Flats.

TxDOT said there will also be lane closures at Whitaker, Lakeside, and Pullman for bridge replacements project:

Monday, Jan. 17, through Friday, Jan. 21

The east- and westside turnarounds at Lakeside Drive will be closed while construction work takes place around the Lakeside Drive bridge columns.

Monday, Jan. 17

The right shoulder and right lane of I-40 eastbound will be closed from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. from the Pullman Road exit to just past the Pullman Road exit for concrete placement on the northeast slope at Pullman Road;

The left shoulder and left and center lanes of I-40 westbound will be closed from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. from 3,000 feet east of Pullman Road to 2,000 feet west of Pullman Road for hot mix mill and fill operations on the east and west sides of Pullman Road.

Tuesday, Jan. 18

The right shoulder and right lane of I-40 westbound will be closed from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. from 3,000 feet east of Pullman Road to 2,000 feet west of Pullman Road. The Pullman Road entrance and exit ramps will also be closed in both directions for hot mix mill and fill operations;

The US 287 northbound lanes will be closed with traffic diverted to the I-40 westbound frontage road from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 19

The left shoulder and left and center lanes of I-40 westbound will be closed from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. from the Lakeside Drive exit ramp to Lakeside Drive for hot mix mill and fill and overlay operations on the east side of Lakeside Drive.

Thursday, Jan. 20

The right shoulder and right lane of I-40 westbound will be closed from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. from the Lakeside Drive exit ramp to Lakeside Drive for hot mix mill and fill and overlay operations on the east side of Lakeside Drive.

Friday, Jan. 21

The left shoulder and left and center lanes of I-40 westbound will be closed from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. from 3,000 feet before the Whitaker Road exit ramp to 2,000 feet past the Whitaker Road exit ramp for hot mix overlay operations on the west side of Lakeside Drive.

TxDOT asked drivers to use caution and slow down while passing through construction zones. The department also said all projects could be impacted by weather conditions, emergency work, and any other unexpected event.

Updates to road conditions across the state can always be found here.