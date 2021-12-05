TxDOT’s ‘Know Before You Go’ lane closure report for the week of Dec. 5-12

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Here are all the lane closures you should know about ahead of your commute this week.

According to the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT):

Monday through Wednesday, Dec. 6 – 8, watch for flagging operations on State Loop (SL) 335 between 9 th Avenue and Coulter Road while crews make patching repairs;

Avenue and Coulter Road while crews make patching repairs; On I-40, the right shoulders will be closed in both directions between Ross and Nelson streets for edge repair;

Watch for various lane closures on the I-27 southbound frontage road from 26 th Avenue to Bell Street while crews make patching repairs;

Avenue to Bell Street while crews make patching repairs; The left and center lanes of US 87 southbound will be closed at 15 th Avenue for bridge deck repair;

Avenue for bridge deck repair; On Thursday and Friday, Dec. 9 and 10, I-40 eastbound will be reduced to one lane from Western Street to Crockett Street;

The eastbound I-40 entrance ramp from Paramount Boulevard will be closed Thursday and Friday, Dec. 9 and 10, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days.

TxDOT asked drivers to use caution and slow down while passing through construction zones. The department also said all projects could be impacted by weather conditions, emergency work, and any other unexpected event.

Updates to road conditions across the state can always be found here.