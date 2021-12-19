TxDOT’s ‘Know Before You Go’ lane closure report for the week of Dec. 19-26

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Here are all the lane closures you should know about ahead of your commute this week.

According to the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT):

Early in the week, the right shoulder of I-40 westbound will be closed from Nelson Street to Arthur Street for edge work;

Also early in the week, along I-40 in the areas of Grand Street, NE 24th Avenue, and Soncy Road, crews will be working in the sloped areas for cleaning and erosion control. Watch for shoulder closures around each area where crews are present;

On Tuesday, Dec. 21, watch for flaggers on the I-40 eastbound frontage road at Helium Road from 9 a.m. to approximately 4 p.m.

TxDOT asked drivers to use caution and slow down while passing through construction zones. The department also said all projects could be impacted by weather conditions, emergency work, and any other unexpected event.

Updates to road conditions across the state can always be found here.