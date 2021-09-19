TxDOT’s ‘Know Before You Go’ lane closure report for Sep. 19-Sep. 25

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Here are the Amarillo area lane closures you should prepare for on your commute this week.

According to the Amarillo branch of the Texas Department of Transportation:

On Monday, September 20, the center lane of I-27 northbound will be closed from 26th Avenue to Moss Street for patching repairs.

On Monday, September 20, the right lane of I-40 eastbound will be closed in various locations for patching repairs.

On Tuesday, September 21, the left and center lanes of I-40 will be closed from Nelson Street to Lakeside Drive for patching repairs.

A traffic switch on State Loop (SL) 335/Hollywood Road at I-27 is scheduled for Thursday, September 23. Traffic will be switched from the main lanes of Loop 335 to the frontage roads in both directions from Western Street to just west of I-27. Traffic will be in this pattern for approximately three months.

TxDOT urges motorists to drive with caution and slow down through all work zones. As a reminder, all projects are subject to change due to weather, emergency work and other unexpected events. For the latest road conditions, click here.