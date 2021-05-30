TxDOT’s “Know Before You Go” lane closure report for May 30-June 5

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — As Amarilloans celebrate Memorial Day Weekend, here are area lane closures drivers need to plan for on their weekly commute, according the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT).

On Tuesday, June 1, the 26th Avenue entrance ramp to I-27 and the I-27 northbound to I-40 westbound ramp will be closed so crews can perform crash cushion removal and replace the guardrail.

Also on Tuesday, June 1, and continuing for approximately one month, TxDOT said the I-40 westbound to US 287 northbound ramp will be closed for guardrail removal and concrete barrier placement.

The right lane of the I-40 westbound frontage road, TxDOT said, will be closed from Lakeside Drive to just west of the new Toot N’ Totum truck stop. This will begin at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, June 1, and will be in place for approximately one week. Crews will be installing a drainage inlet behind the curb.

Also beginning June 1, SL 335 traffic will be moved to the inside lanes over the Bell Street bridge. According to TxDOT, the new traffic pattern will be in place through September 2021, and will affect Loop traffic from approximately Western Street to I-27. This pattern is in place so crews can extend the existing retaining wall at Bell Street, construct an exit ramp from the existing westbound main lanes to the westbound frontage road, and construct an entrance ramp from the eastbound frontage road to the eastbound main lanes.

TxDOT reminds drivers that all projects are subject to change due to weather, emergency work and any other unexpected events. For the latest road conditions, click here.