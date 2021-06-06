WATCH: TxDOT’s “Know Before You Go” lane closure report for June 6-June 12

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo branch of the Texas Department of Transportation has released its “Know Before You Go” report. Here are the Amarillo area lane closures you should know about on your weekly commute.

Crews will be performing patching repairs on FM 1912 in Potter County all week. TxDOT said FM 1912 will be closed in both directions between SL 335 and Lakeside Drive Monday, June 7, and Tuesday, June 8.

TxDOT also told us that the shoulder at SH 136 southbound and FM 1912 will be closed Wednesday, June 9.

TxDOT reminds drivers that all projects are subject to change due to weather, emergency work and any other unexpected events. For the latest road conditions, click here.