TxDOT’s “Know Before You Go” lane closure report for July 18-24

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo branch of the Texas Department of Transportation has released the Amarillo area lane closures you should know about on your commute.

TxDOT advises drivers to watch for daily lane closures along the US 287/I-40 split, Monday through Thursday (July 19—22), as crews make road repairs to both the east- and westbound lanes in a mill and fill operation. On Tuesday, July 20, US 287 traffic will be detoured onto the I-40 frontage road and can connect with I-40 at the Pullman Road on-ramp. US 287 drivers should be prepared to stop and anticipate delays.



Drivers should stay alert and watch out for mowing operations along the I-40/I-27 interchange, US 87 and Amarillo Boulevard through town, according to TxDOT.



On Monday, July 19, morning, Loop 335 will be down to one-lane at Amarillo Creek bridge, between NW 9th Street and RM 1061. Traffic will be controlled by flaggers. TxDOT told KAMR the closure will allow crews to perform a core drilling operation on the bridge deck. Then, on Monday afternoon, the eastbound Loop 335 right main lane will be closed at FM 1719 (Western Street); also allowing for crews to safely perform a core drilling operation.



Seal coat operations are planned for several roadways next week, TxDOT said. The roads will be down to one-lane of traffic with flaggers guiding traffic through the work zones. Drivers are asked to slow down, stay alert and watch out for our crews and equipment.



On Monday, TxDOT said crews will be performing a seal coat operation on FM 1342 between SH 136 and FM 293. On Tuesday, July 20, seal coat operations will focus on FM 1342. The road will be down to one-lane between SH 136 and FM 293.

On Wednesday, July 21, TxDOT officials tell us drivers can expect FM 1342 to be down to one-lane between SH 136 and FM 293 while crews seal coat.



TxDOT reminds drivers to drive with caution and slow down through all work zones. All projects are subject to change due to weather, emergency work and other unexpected events. For the most up-to-date road conditions, click here.

