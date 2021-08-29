TxDOT’s ‘Know Before You Go’ lane closure report for August 29-September 4

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Here are the Amarillo area lane closures you should know about on your commute this week, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.

Beginning Sunday, Aug. 29, TxDOT said there will be various lane closures on I-27 southbound from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. nightly for overlay work. The work will take place starting at Bell Street and progressing south throughout the week with work finishing up at the I-27/US 60 split, just north of W. Country Club Road.

On Monday, Aug. 30, the left lane of I-40 westbound will be closed just west of Airport Boulevard to west of Lakeside Drive. TxDOT officials added the closure will be from 7 a.m. until approximately Noon while crews reposition portable concrete traffic barriers.

The right lane of I-40 eastbound will be closed at Eastern Street on Tuesday, Aug. 31. The entrance ramp will also be closed from Eastern Street to I-40 eastbound. Department officials explained this closure will help facilitate maintenance on the Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) – a series of cameras that monitor traffic flow.