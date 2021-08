AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Here are the Amarillo area lane closures you should know about on your commute this week.

According to the Texas Department of Transportation:

Beginning Sunday, Aug. 22, crews will be working overnight milling and overlaying I-27 southbound between Western Street and the I-27/US 60 Canyon split. Watch for various lane closures.

TxDOT added on Thursday, Aug. 26, Coulter Street will be closed under State Loop (SL) 335 from 6:30 p.m. to Midnight for bridge work.